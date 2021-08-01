Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $158.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

