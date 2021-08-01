Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NYSE:EMR opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

