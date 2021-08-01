Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,750 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $114.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

