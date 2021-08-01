Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,064 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

