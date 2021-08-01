Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

Shares of GD stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

