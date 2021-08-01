Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.60.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

