Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 788 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.53. 11,693,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The company has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

