Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $272.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.