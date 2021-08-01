Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,367. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.