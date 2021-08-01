Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

