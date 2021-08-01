Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,642. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $459.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

