Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.68 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 1,174.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,821 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.87. The stock had a trading volume of 841,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,703. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.80.

