Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $21.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,694.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,478.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

