Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FIL Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. 6,482,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,524. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $604.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.