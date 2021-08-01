Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 284.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.95. The company had a trading volume of 366,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

