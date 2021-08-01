Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,160 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.