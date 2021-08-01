Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. 146,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,190. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21.

