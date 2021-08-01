Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 3,340,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,186. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

