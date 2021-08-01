Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,747 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.69. 599,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

