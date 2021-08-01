Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,498 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 3.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of SE stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.16. 2,288,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $118.08 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

