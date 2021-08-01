Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,523 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 272.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,362. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

