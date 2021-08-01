Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.94. 2,533,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.