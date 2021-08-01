Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $139.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $144.92 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $142.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $569.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.16 million to $578.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.