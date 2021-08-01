Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $426.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

