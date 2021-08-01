Telcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.17 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $12.17 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.37 or 0.00781820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

