Tellor Price Reaches $39.42 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $39.42 or 0.00097985 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $72.45 million and $27.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,905,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,838,080 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

