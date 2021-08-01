Telos (TLOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,320.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $35.22 million and $66,320.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001450 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.