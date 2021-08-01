TEMCO Market Capitalization Achieves $13.17 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $371,564.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

