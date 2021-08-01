Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

