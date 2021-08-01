Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 38.6% in July

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TEI stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 265,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 95,301 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 117.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

