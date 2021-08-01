TENT (TENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,974.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $93,974.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00295029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00124700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00141692 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002104 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003752 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,498,800 coins and its circulating supply is 37,421,708 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

