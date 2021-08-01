TERA Achieves Market Cap of $4.34 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. TERA has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $102,459.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00137653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,165.29 or 1.00010237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00825723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

