Terra Virtua Kolect Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $45.34 million and $16.00 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.62 or 0.00801984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

