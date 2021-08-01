Terracoin (TRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $287.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $493,163.00 and $287.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,266.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.10 or 0.01330633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00357475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00109254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

