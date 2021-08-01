TerraUSD 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.70 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $35.70 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006152 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,039,748,088 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,747,921 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.