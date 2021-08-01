Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 357.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $640.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.52.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.