Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 357.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

