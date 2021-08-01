Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

