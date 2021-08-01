Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.17. 2,501,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 426,957 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,896,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,536,000 after buying an additional 171,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

