Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 2,039,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,968.5 days.

Shares of TOIPF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

