The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Allstate by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

