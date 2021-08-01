The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. Research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

