The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.37.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

