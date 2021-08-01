The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.49 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $199.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

