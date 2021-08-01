The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Buckle worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

BKE stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $4,017,540. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.