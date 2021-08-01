The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

CG opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 52.35%. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock worth $104,920,410. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

