The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

CAKE stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $45.26. 2,920,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

