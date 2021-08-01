The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NYSE:CLX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.81. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

