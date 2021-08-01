The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.77. 178,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,940. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $278.57 and a twelve month high of $424.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.