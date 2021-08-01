The Force Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.85 or 0.00538360 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.